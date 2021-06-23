Prisoners on trial leave prison today after receiving pardon

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 6:32 AM

The release from prison of the nine politicians incarcerated for their participation in the independence trial will take place on Wednesday, after the government yesterday approved their pardon.

Thus, once published in the BOE and communicated to the Supreme Court, it is expected that from noon Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull, Dolors Bassa, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez will leave the prison . , which the Supreme Court condemned in 2019 for sedition and embezzlement.

The lawyer for three of the jailed independence leaders, Jordi Pina, who represents Turull, Rull and Romeva, confirmed on Tuesday that the pardoned would be released from prison today at 12 p.m., either because of the arrival of the measure of thanks, either for having prison permits.

In this sense, several of the prisoners of the trial had applied for permits for the Sant Joan festivities, so it is possible that the execution of pardons is already reaching them in the street. In any case, sources of the independence parties quoted by the Efe agency agreed yesterday that the release from prison would take place at 12 noon.

In addition, pardoned persons are expected to make statements to the media after leaving the penitentiary centers of Lledoners – where male inmates are serving their sentences – and Wad Ras and Puig de les Basses – where Forcadell and Bassa are respectively.

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, had already announced Monday that the government would pardon the prisoners of the trial, a measure that the executive finally approved yesterday, Tuesday.

These pardons are, however, partial and reversible: they violate prison sentences, but maintain the prohibition of public service and, in addition, freedom is subordinated to no longer committing a serious offense for a period of safety of three to six. years.

In an institutional statement after the Council of Ministers, Sánchez defended the “public utility” of pardons, insisting that it is the best decision “for Spain and the most in line with the spirit of coexistence and harmony of the Constitution “. The socialist leader also stressed that the government does not expect condemned pro-independence leaders “to change their ideas, but they expect them to defend them legally.”

For his part, the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, yesterday interpreted the decision on pardons as “a recognition that the sentences were unjust” and, although he values ​​the gesture of the Central Executive, he insisted on amnesty and the right to self-determination, as well as the need to accept a referendum on independence.

The right-wing parties, in turn, once again demonstrated their frontal opposition to pardons and PP, Vox and Ciudadanos announced on Tuesday that they would appeal the pardon measure.