Prisons offer two six-day permits for Bárcenas, but judge will decide

Publication: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 4:44 PM

The treatment commission of the Madrid prison of Soto del Real has proposed the granting of two penitentiary permits of six days each to the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, although it is the penitentiary supervision judge who will make the decision. .

As prison sources indicated to LaSexta on Wednesday, the unanimous decision of the Treatment Commission was adopted since Bárcenas has already served a quarter of the sentence, after the National Court has accumulated his sentences.

Bárcenas is serving a sentence in Madrid prison for the Gürtel case. Precisely, this Wednesday, the judge of the Punic case summoned him as a witness after the former treasurer announced a few weeks ago his intention to collaborate with justice and also appeared in Kitchen, the case where they investigate the theft of compromising documents. the formation that was in his possession.