Pritesh Gandhi: Indians Gained Important Responsibility For The Homeland Security Of The United States, Appointed Medical Director – Indo-American Doctor Pritesh Gandhi Appointed Medical Director Of Homeland Security In United States

Pritesh Gandhi, who has become America’s chief medical officer for homeland security, takes responsibility for America’s homeland security. Homeland Security challenged the Democratic Party’s ticket in 2020.

US President Joe Biden has appointed Dr Pritesh Gandhi, an Indian physician, as chief medical officer of the Department of Homeland Security. A statement said Pritesh will work in this role as a senior advisor to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the arms control office and the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the statement, he will play his role on issues related to natural disasters, borders, health, action against epidemics, terrorism and man-made disasters. Pritesh was a Democratic Party candidate in Texas’ 10th Congressional District last year. He was beaten in the primary.

Garima Verma also has an important responsibility

Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, has appointed Garima Verma of Indian descent as digital director for her office and Michael Larosa as press secretary. Biden’s team gave this information. Jill Biden will be the first American woman after Biden takes office as president on January 20.