Pro-monarchy protests in Nepal: pro-monarchy protests in Nepal: demonstration in support of the monarchy in Nepal

The discord within Nepal’s ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) has been going on for a long time. So far, party co-chair Pushp Kamal Dahal had demanded the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, now a different demand in the country has started to rise. Protests are taking place in Nepal this week in major cities like Pokhara and Butwal where there is a demand to end democracy. These people demand that the world’s last Hindu monarchy be brought back. After all, what happened is that in 12 years the country wants to resume the centuries-old tradition, let’s take a look-

Acceleration of movement

These days, protests are taking place in many cities across the country against the federal democratic republican system that was established in 2008 in Nepal. It was implemented after the end of the monarchy for 240 years. Since then, the Rashtriya Prajatantra party has led these demonstrations. However, the situation is different this time. Where previously there were few supporters of this movement, now young people have leapt in great numbers. Slogans are being launched in favor of the former king of Nepal and the Hindu monarchy, whose leaders today criticize when making political statements.

Leaders engaged in the fight against each other

Today, the leaders of the Nepalese Congress and the Nepalese Communist Party have rejected such protests and blamed the plot behind them. According to the myrepublica report, protests are increasingly in demand for the monarchy because ordinary people have become angry with the democratic system. People are angry that the parties are fighting against each other to gain power and settle internal conflicts. There is growing anger against the KP Sharma Oli government. Lack of accountability and corruption have now plagued the population. People believe that a situation worse than the days of any king is under government rule.

Things are even worse

According to the newspaper report, people don’t like the monarchy very much, but people still support it. In fact, after 2008, governments failed to meet people’s expectations. The evils that existed before persist. Nepal is still one of the most corrupt countries in the world and there is no effective way to punish the corrupt here. The Nepalese people opposed the monarchy in 2007 and eventually called it history. Now, after 13 years, the Nepalese people demand to bring him back. It shows how the political parties have failed to lead the government. He failed to lead a central democratic government in accordance with the constitution.

Why did Gyanendra’s strength disappear?

Whenever former King Gyanendra makes political statements, political parties clash with him. In doing so, they start to look at people’s eyes. King Gyanendra of Nepal had ruled the monarchy since 1769. He came to power in 2001 when his older brother and the royal family were assassinated. Four years later, Gyanendra abolishes Parliament and comes to power completely. He claimed he would improve the situation in the country, but his decision backfired and there was unrest against the monarchy. After a decade of unrest in Nepal, the Maoists agreed to be part of the interim government in 2006, but then demanded a complete abolition of the monarchy.

The monarchy ended in 2008

On May 28, 2008, the monarchy in Nepal was completely ended. Then, the Constituent Assembly, made up of all parties, was tasked with forming a new constitution for the country. Nepalese political parties took seven years to draft the constitution. The 2017 elections gave a clear mandate to the then CPN-UML and the Communist Alliance of CPN (Maoist parties). Later, all these parties together formed a new party called the Communist Party of Nepal or the Communist Party of Nepal. Who is currently running the country.