Professionals and training centers, dedicated to digitization

The need to digitize training projects in all their facets has become evident in recent months, during which health restrictions have limited, or even directly prohibited, the holding of face-to-face courses of all kinds. A recent survey of users of the Educaedu group found that 34.7% of those interested in taking a course were looking for 100% online training, while 22.7% were looking for hybrid training: online and face-to-face. In total, 57.5% of people questioned bet on tele-training.

To this, it should be added that the new reality based on digital tools has forced a large part of the population to update their knowledge and to seek online training for this. Thus, the education sector, which had been deeply affected by the health restrictions, verified that the digitization of its service was the only way to maintain contact with students and teachers and to continue to develop the training provided in line.

However, even today a percentage of training projects do not have a true electronic platform where they can offer all the services and resources that they usually provide to their students, thus suffering a loss of business volume that in many cases can mean disappearance. of the company.

To address these issues and provide tools, strategies and success stories that enable SMEs in the education sector to embark on profitable digitization, Digitiza Formacin y Tecnologa and Wekab El Portal del Trador organized the Digitiza Virtual Congress 2020 that the next 2 and 3 December to bring together experienced leaders in education technologies (EdTech), digital transformation, training and e-learning from Spain and Latin America.

According to Rubn Muoz, CEO of Digitaliza Formacin, “the proof is that the training of the future will no longer be face to face or online, but rather face to face and online, that is to say hybrid” and , therefore, the congress will focus on knowing the strategies and keys to digitize face-to-face to hybrid training in a cost-effective manner, with many successes from top leaders in the higher education sector such as ISDI and the corporate sector like Caixabank. As well as key technology providers such as AWS or Samsung, and traditional free online training (MOOC) providers such as Coursera, among others.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital