Profitroom will fund fifteen Revenue Management training scholarships

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – August 21, 2021



The technological solutions editor Profitroom, specialist in hotel sales and marketing, will award in collaboration with the training company 360 Hotel Management 15 training grants in Revenue Management. The “Revenue Management Summer School” courses will last two months and are valued at 250 euros each.

Active workers or ERTE workers in the fields of Revenue Management, Commercial Marketing, e-Commerce or Management belonging to independent hotels, boutique hotels, small hotel chains of up to ten establishments, as well as that resorts or spas can request it by focusing on strategies to increase direct sales.

“Training in new trends, techniques and tools of Revenue Management is essential for the permanent retraining of professionals in this area of ​​hotel management. With the “Summer School” scholarships, we want to facilitate access to an eminently practical learning, the objective of which is to be able to optimize hotel revenues by relying on knowledge of customer behavior and the definition of our best possible strategy. Says Gregorio Nez, Business Development Director for Spain and Latin America at Profitroom.

The deadline to apply for a Revenue Management Summer School scholarship ends on August 30, 2021. All interested parties must meet the established requirements and pass a knowledge test which they will take after attending a Profitroom demonstration.

