Program and itinerary of demonstrations against the “ Celaá law ”

Publication: Sunday, December 20, 2020 7:48 AM

Barely a month after the approval of the new education law, known as the “Celaá law”, the More Plural platform, which defends concerted education, calls for demonstrations across the country to protest against it.

The demonstrations against LOMLOE will take place this Sunday, December 20, under the slogan “For the right to choose the education we want”.

“The reform is strongly interventionist, it favors the restriction of the rights and freedoms of citizens and threatens the plurality of our education system, which is essential in a democratic society. It is about a reform which leads to the systemic domination of the State, conferring to the administrations powers more and more extended to the detriment of the families as the first educators of their children ”, they gather in their manifesto.

The only area of ​​the national territory where mobilizations are not planned is the Basque Country. Then we show you on our map the calendar and itinerary of the events.

The reasons for the demonstration

These protests have to do with the demand for “More Plurals” for an education that maintains “the protection and continuity of the plurality of our current education system”.

For Más Plurales, the removal of the “social demand” of private centers supported by public funds “leaves the way for the administration to eliminate classrooms in subsidized centers and open them only in public centers”, this which for them is an attack on freedom “because they understand that the right of families to choose a center for their children is violated.

But in addition, the Platform expressed its concern regarding the subject Religion, which will continue to be a compulsory and voluntary offer for students, but as a novelty it will not count for the average grade, as it has no alternative subject.

The Platform considers that this change “relegates religion to the status of a second-class subject, which will occupy a decorative and secondary place in the school curriculum”.