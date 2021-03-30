Project Reunion 0.5 now available for everyone

Less than a year ago, Microsoft officially announced Project Reunion. For those of you who don’t know what that means, it’s the unification between classic x86 development and UWP apps.

Instead of having two aspects of development, one more classic and one more modern, the two platforms will now share resources so that developers have full access. With this, we avoid the limitations that existed in UWP and an archaic interface in win32 applications. Today, Project Reunion 0.5 arrives and we tell you what it has to offer.

Project Reunion 0.5 now available for developers

The development team managed to do this in record time. Recall that less than a year ago this Reunion project was discussed for the first time and not so long ago, the first version that Reunion would support was specified.

Now comes Project Reunion 0.5 which makes it easier to build applications for Windows 10. The technology is not so relevant anymore and the appearance will adapt to the design of Windows 10.

5

“At 0.5, we’re focusing heavily on what we’ve heard from our developer community about making desktop apps easy to build again,” Microsoft’s Andrew Clinick writes on the release of the announcement. “This is why we will find support up to Windows 10 version 1809, the ability to use Project Reunion with a .NET 5 application, as well as WinUI 3 and WebView2 for modern development, development of compatible user interfaces,” all with a level of production support when using packaged applications. “

The goal remains to deliver Project Reunion 1.0 before the end of this year. The reality is that the team doesn’t just stick to its schedule. Future updates will include new features such as application lifecycle to improve system performance and battery life, a modern windowing system combining “the power of Win32 windows with the ease of UWP. », Notification support for local and push scenarios, support for unpackaged applications, and much more.

WinUI 3, the biggest obstacle to development

For now, Project Reunion 0.5 includes fully supported MRTCore and DWriteCore components, the production version of WinUI 3 for desktop applications and WebView2. It supports packaged apps (i.e. apps that ship with MSIX), but support for unpackaged apps will come in a future update.

“The version of WinUI 3 shipped with this release is the first version suitable for production applications and supporting staging,” explains Clinick. “With WinUI 3, it is now possible to create desktop applications that can be published in the Microsoft Store. There are currently two possible methods to create a WinUI 3 application: create a new WinUI 3 Desktop application from scratch. Migrate existing desktop applications to WinUI 3 by adding a new WinUI 3 project to the solution and adjusting or refactoring its logic. “

The team behind Project Reunion has over 100 established goals that they will be implementing in the coming months. It’s an incredible challenge and it will allow developers to work on their applications and make them compatible regardless of the operating system updates.