Project Reunion Preview 0.1.0 now available – Microsofters

During Build 2020, Microsoft announced Project Reunion, a new project to facilitate application development for Windows 10. Project Reunion unifies access to the Win32 (Legacy Windows API) and UWP (Universal Windows Platform) APIs. Offer them independently of the operating system and available through tools such as NuGet. Applications created with Project Reunion components can run on all versions and devices of Windows 10.

Microsoft announces first preview of Project Reunion v.0.1.0

The limited preview lays the foundation for the runtime distribution of Project Reunion. Including some of the work that Microsoft did to create the framework that ensures that applications can consume APIs in general.

Further work is underway to unify the platform and add more features, such as Windows and storage APIs, which will be released in the coming months, and perform performance tuning.

Project Reunion will provide a common platform for new applications. In addition, it will help developers update and modernize existing applications with the latest functionality, be it C ++, .NET (including WPF, Windows Forms and UWP) or React Native.

The preview is not recommended for production use, but you can try the samples, test the APIs, and provide feedback.

What is Project Reunion?

Compatible

It works in all applications (Win32, Packaged and UWP) and in many versions of Windows. Unification of Windows APIs more than necessary.

Modern

Supports the application of modern software libraries for UI, AI, ML, packaging, frameworks and libraries. Language projections for C ++, Rust, C, and JavaScript extend the benefits of all applications. Cloud-based, streaming, and edge-based applications are great places to utilize these capabilities.

Agile

Project Reunion works independently of the operating system, with regular and frequent updates. You can incrementally adopt components for existing apps and libraries using NuGet.

Open

Microsoft is committed to building this project as free code on GitHub. You will thus have more direct information on the evolution of the platform and you can even contribute to it.