Promote the culture of innovation to transform companies into agile organizations

Oracle is hosting a series of think tanks for industry leaders that, under the title People Powered Innovation, will serve as a stage for HR leaders to share their strategies and vision in this regard.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 19 February 2021



The experience of 2020 forever changed the way we work, the way we do business, and it has changed employees as well. Organizations and their employees have had to adapt to a huge change. It was quite a challenge, but it also accelerated the preparation for the future.

Organizations are currently in a process of continuous reinvention to give the best of ourselves in this scenario of such profound change. The change of mind has become the axis on which to endow our companies with resilience and to make it possible, innovation must be the backbone of our organizational DNA.

This constant innovation comes from within our teams and HR managers make great efforts to develop the corporate culture. With this approach, it is essential to ensure that, indeed, teams are focused on proactively leading the business, maintaining, or even increasing our leadership as brands.

Innovation is made by people

Faced with the continuous upheavals facing our organizations, we must make our teams the main drivers of innovation. In this context, Oracle is organizing a series of think tanks for industry leaders which, under the title of People Powered Innovation, will serve as a stage for HR managers to share their strategies and vision in this regard.

In this series of talks, we will provide some keys on how to create a true culture of innovation that improves the sense of belonging of our teams and transforms our organizations into agile organizations.

Keys for effective talent management in the face of the challenge of massive and recurring hiring – February 23 at 4:00 p.m. Technological efficiency strategies for production and management teams – March 23 at 4:00 p.m. employee compensation? – April 24 at 4:00 p.m.

People Powered Innovation will be inaugurated next Tuesday, February 23, by Albert Triola, Country Manager of Oracle in Spain and in the first session will participate ngel Ortiz, Global Director of Employee Experience of Prosegur, Roco Abella, Partner of Human Capital of Deloitte, Virginio Gallardo, CEO of Humannova, MBA Psychologist expert in innovation, change management, leadership and digitization and Juan Salas, director of business development at Oracle, will lead the events.

