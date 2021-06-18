Pronunciation of Antonio Guterres: Antonio Guterres reelected UN Secretary General for a second term: Antonio Guterres reelected UN Secretary General

Strong points:

Antonio Guterres reelected United Nations Secretary General, UN Security Council proposed second term India openly supported Antonio Guterres United Nations

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly reappointed former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres as Secretary-General. His second term will begin on January 1, 2022. Previously, the powerful UN Security Council unanimously recommended the re-election of Guterres to the 193-member body. The United States, Russia, China, France and Great Britain are included in the UNSC.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly announced

The president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volcan Bozkir, has announced the reappointment of Antonio Guterres as United Nations Secretary-General. His second term will begin on January 1, 2022 and end on December 31, 2026. Bojkir was sworn in to Guterres, 72, on stage in the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

Security Council backed Guterres’ tenure

Earlier, on June 8, a 15-member board meeting unanimously passed a resolution recommending Guterres’ name as secretary general. The meeting was held behind closed doors, in the presence of permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

India also provided open support

India has also extended its support for Antonio Guterres’ second term. At the end of last month, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Antonio Guterres in New York. After this meeting, Jaishankar tweeted and said that India appreciates the leadership of the UNSG at this difficult time. India supports his candidacy for a second term.

Guterres was the Prime Minister of Portugal

Guterres became the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations on January 1, 2017, and his first term ends on December 31 of this year. The term of the next Secretary-General will begin on January 1, 2022. Guterres, the former Prime Minister of Portugal, previously served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015.