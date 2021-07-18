Proof of life on Mars: Evidence of life on Mars disappears

California

A new study from the US space agency NASA has found that the signs of life that once existed on Mars are now lost. The discovery was made during the study of argillaceous-clay sedimentary rocks near the Gale Crater landing site. The Gale crater is said to be a lake formed by the collision of an asteroid 3.6 billion years ago. Interestingly, the disappearance of the evidence also highlighted a new possibility of life.

Why is clay soil necessary?

Clay indicates the presence of life as it is usually formed by the breakdown and breakdown of minerals in rock by the impact of water. That is, it shows the presence of water, which is important for life. The remains of microorganisms are also preserved in the clay. When NASA’s Curiosity rover tested two of these samples, it was found that only half of the minerals were left in one. There were more iron oxides which looked like rust.

The team doing the analysis believe that the extremely salty water brine could be the cause. This clay penetrates the soil, destabilizes it and gets rid of it. It can be difficult to find traces of life.

rock history is eroding

According to Tom Bristow, a researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center and lead author of the study, it was previously believed that clayey-clay minerals deposited at the bottom of Gale Crater remained stable and that when they formed there are billions of years, about us, we find out, but the brine shatters them and destroys the history of the rock.

… but scientists hope

CheMin, a chemistry and mineralogy instrument from Curiosity, drilled the rocks of Mars and then examined the samples. Interestingly, it is also possible that a new life was born out of the new conditions created by the erasure of evidence of old life. According to study co-author and California Institute of Technology geology professor John Grozinger, these places are excellent for discovery and the possibility of living.

Curiosity in the Gale crater