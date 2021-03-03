Prosecutor Delgado believes King Emeritus’ regularizations will lead to new investigations

Publication: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 09:11

The regularizations that the King Emeritus made through his payments to the Treasury will give rise to new investigations. This is how María Dolores Delgado transferred it during her appearance in Congress to reflect the memories of the prosecution from 2018 and 2019.

The state attorney general said that “a team of highly qualified prosecutors” was investigating Juan Carlos I “with absolute reserve”. Something, he said, that might suggest that the prosecutor’s office has not taken action on it.

“Thanks to this investigation, we managed to get a large sum out of the public funds that belong to all Spaniards,” he stressed in his speech, in which he referred to the two regularizations including the former head of the state proceeded. made with the Treasury. Two payments of more than 5 million euros which “will provide new data and force new investigations and verifications”.