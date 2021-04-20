Prosecutor’s office to investigate Vox election announcement on menas in case it could be a hate crime

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 4:48 PM

The Madrid provincial prosecutor’s office has opened investigative proceedings to determine whether Vox’s election announcement regarding the so-called “menas” may constitute a hate crime.

As LaSexta has learned from tax sources, the prosecution will open an investigation into the advertising in the central station in Sol.

This electoral propaganda compares what a “mena” (unaccompanied minor) would have received from the state, 4,700 euros according to the extreme right; With what “your grandmother” receives, only 426 euros of pension per month.

In the poster, in addition, the supposed “mena” is presented as a young man in a hood and violent in front of the image of an old woman.