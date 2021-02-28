“Protecting families is more important than spending three or four minutes on a news program”

The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Susana Díaz, questions in “La Razón” the “great outperformance” that Pablo Iglesias thinks he has had in recent days. He also adds that the leader of United We Can “does not assess” the work of the government “at a time like this.”

“Protecting families is much more important than spending three or four minutes in an information program. This overaction means you don’t value the other,” says Díaz.

The leader of the Andalusian socialists criticizes the position of the violet formation in the riots linked to the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél, affirming that “violence can never be justified or encouraged”. “Whoever does it does,” he adds.

Of course, Díaz thinks that a coalition government “always makes noise” because “different parties with different ideologies come together”. Finally, he doubts that he will demonstrate on the day of 8M, appealing to “common sense”. “If no more than four people can be in a bar… lives must be saved,” he says.