Protest in Russia: Russia detains more than 2,700 in protests against imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Thousands of people protested against Putin in the streets of Russia, more than 2,700 Russian citizens arrested, who were protesting against the arrest of Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny, also pleaded for the release of Navalnyi, trying to kill in giving the agent

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday to demand the release of opposition leader Alexey Navleni, continuing the nationwide protest in Russia. This crowd is a thief of Putin, Putin also raises resignation slogans 2. The Kremlin (seat of the Russian government) is appalled by this demonstration. Police have detained more than 2,300 people, according to a watchdog organization. Russian officials are doing everything to deal with the protests.

There was a protest last week too

Thousands of people demonstrated across Russia over the past weekend. It is the loudest form of protest in recent years. Despite threats of incarceration, warnings to social media groups and fear from riot police, a massive protest took place in several cities on Sunday.

Navalny is arrested by the police

Navleni, critic of President Vladimir Putin and leading an anti-corruption campaign, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany. Navalny was recovering from the effects of a nerve agent (poison) in Germany for five months. He accused the Kremlin of poisoning him. Russian officials have denied Navalny’s claims. Navalani was arrested for allegedly violating parole conditions.

America demands the release of Navalny

The United States called on Russia to release Navleni and condemned the crackdown on protests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the United States condemns the continued and harsh actions against people and journalists who are performing peacefully for the second week in a row. According to OVD-INFO, an organization that monitors political arrests, police detained more than 2,300 people in different cities on Sunday.

Unprecedented security arrangements in Moscow

Several unprecedented security measures have been taken in Moscow and metro (metro) stations near the Kremlin (seat of the Russian government) have been closed, changing the route of buses. The closure of restaurants and shops, etc. was ordered. Navalny’s team initially called for a protest in Lubyanka Square in Moscow, where the Federal Security Service is headquartered. Navalni blames this security agency for poisoning itself.

Putin’s slogans quit

The protests were moved a mile away when police secured the scene. Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city center chanting “Putin resigns”, “Poutine chor hai”. Later, protesters marched towards Matrosakaya Tishina prison where Navalni is staying. However, the riot police pursued them and took many people into custody.

Thousands of detainees, including Navleni’s wife

More than 500 people have been arrested in Moscow, including Navalny’s wife Yulia. His wife attended the performance. Thousands of people attended the rally in Novosibirsk, in northern Siberia. More than 100 people have been detained here and it was one of the biggest gatherings. The march also took place in St. Petersburg. Protest marches were also reported in other towns.

The government issued a warning to protesters

The Interior Ministry strongly warned people not to participate in the protest and said they would be charged with participating in the riots, which was sentenced to eight years in prison. Violence against the police can lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years. Around 4,000 people were reportedly arrested during the January 23 demonstration. After Navalny’s arrest, his team posted a video on YouTube, accusing him of allegedly building a house in the Black Sea for Putin. This video aroused discontent.