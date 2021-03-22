Protesters attacked police in Bristol: two police officers attacked, vehicle set on fire during protest in Bristol, England

Strong points:

Two police officers were seriously injured during a violent protest in Bristol, England on Sunday evening. British Home Secretary Preeti Patel condemned the attack. Police vehicles were also set on fire, additional force hairs were called in from neighboring states.

Violence erupted after a peaceful protest in Bristol, England on Sunday evening. Protesters attacked the police station in the city center. Two police officers were seriously injured, while around two police vehicles were set on fire. Thousands of protesters gathered on the road in violation of the Kovid-10 directive.

Demonstrators were protesting against a government bill due to be tabled in parliament. In this bill, the police were given new powers to ban street protests. Local force, Avon and Somerset Police, reported that the protest began peacefully, after which it suddenly turned violent.

Preeti Patel condemned the attack

British Home Secretary Preeti Patel condemned the attack on the police. He tweeted: ‘Unacceptable scenes were seen in Bristol tonight. Looting and disorder will never be tolerated in the name of a minority. Our police are risking their lives to protect us. My prayers go out to the police officers injured in the attack.

Two policemen seriously injured

The two injured policemen were admitted to hospital. One of these arms has a fracture while the other has broken ribs. Police said assistance had been provided to neighboring forces to deal with the situation.

BLM Group had played

Police criminals attacked with weapons in the city center. Fires and vandalism were also committed outside the police station. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters took to the road. It is said that this event was organized by the local BLM group.

Explosives were thrown at the police

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media. The disbelievers broke the window of the police station and attacked the police. During this time, the evildoers attempted to overturn the police van and set it on fire. Explosives were thrown at the police. Meanwhile, the Antifa flags were waved.