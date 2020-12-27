Protests against China begin shortly after Jinping’s special envoy arrives in Nepal, people take to the streets and shout slogans – Anti-China protests in Nepal against Xi Jinping’s special envoy

Angry at China’s growing interference in Nepalese politics, people took to the streets in Kathmandu today. He not only raised anti-Chinese slogans, but also waved banners about the rising dragon’s incursion into the country. These posters demanded the closure of the Chinese intervention in Nepal as well as the return of the occupied lands. Please say that only this evening, President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Goo Yezhou arrived in Kathmandu. They will try to achieve reconciliation between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushp Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, two factions opposed to the Nepalese Communist Party.

China directly interferes in Nepal’s politics

The visit of the Chinese special envoy to Nepal is seen as the dragon’s direct intervention in the country’s internal affairs. Jinping’s special envoy will first meet with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his main rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda to try to reconcile. For this, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu has already sought time to meet Prime Minister Oli and Dahal. Dahal is said to have agreed to meet Guo Yezou, while there is no response from Oli yet.

China has already been opposed to Nepal

Previously, a large number of Nepalese had demonstrated in the streets of Kathmandu, even after the Chinese land grabbing incident in the Humla region of Nepal. Meanwhile, people also shouted Go Back China slogans outside the Chinese Embassy. China has constructed at least 9 buildings in the Humla region of Nepal. The Nepalese government, however, has dismissed reports from its own officials that China has not captured any.

Who is Guo Yezhou

Guo Yezhou is considered very special by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. At his initiative, the Communist Party of Nepal organized an online training session with the Chinese Communist Party. Apart from that, they are also the main links of Communist countries on behalf of China. This time, a four-member delegation also arrived in Nepal with Guo Yezhou.

Why did Jinping have to send his soldier

According to the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, over the past month, when tensions were at their height within the Nepalese Communist Party, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee met with the main party leaders and President Bidyadevi Bhandari. However, the Hayo Yankee did not succeed despite several attempts to make peace on both sides. Seeing Nepal get out of hand, Jinping immediately ordered Guo Yezhou to travel to Nepal to control the damage.