Protests in Myanmar: Protests against the coup in Myanmar: Protests against the coup in Myanmar

Yangon

Thousands of people take to the streets against the coup that forces Myanmar’s capital. They demand that power be returned to elected officials. On these people, the police left some water on Monday. At the same time, Pope Francis also called for the release of the detained leaders. Previously, he had spoken of standing alongside the people of Myanmar.

Demonstrations in other parts of the country also appear to be escalating in protest against last week’s coup. Protests have continued in Napita in recent days and this is important as many bureaucrats and their families live here and there has been no tradition of protests in the city. There are also a lot of military gatherings on ordinary days.

Demonstrations across the country

Protesters gathered in large numbers at major intersections in the country’s largest city, Yangon. In Yangon in the morning, protesters shouted slogans and waved at three fingers symbolizing resistance. Meanwhile, protesters protested, showing signs reading “Boycott of military coup” and “Justice for Myanmar”.

New cases of protests were reported Monday in Kachin State in the north, Mon State in the southeast, Tachilech, Napita and Mandale, border towns in eastern Shan State. Here, people have organized protest marches and bicycle rallies for the coup. A protester in Yangon said, “We don’t want a military junta. We never wanted this junta. Nobody wants it. Everyone is ready to fight them.

Jerk in Myanmar

On Monday, government media covered the protests for the first time and claimed they posed a threat to their country’s stability. According to the Ministry of Information statement read on the government television station MRTV, “If there is no discipline, democracy can be ruined.” He said: “We will have to take legal steps to prevent the country’s stability, public safety and acts that violate the law.”

The coup was viewed internationally as a shocking blow to Myanmar, which was moving towards democracy in recent years after five decades of military rule. The coup comes at a time when new MPs were due to take their seats in parliament after the November elections. Army generals say the elections were rigged. However, the country’s Election Commission rejected these claims.

The rise of protests was a reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in the Southeast Asian country. On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators gathered at Sule Pagoda in the city, which had been a major center of protest against the military regime during the 1988 uprising and the 2007 rebellion led by Buddhist monks. Both armies adopted very strict methods to crush the rebellion.

Demonstration continues in Myanmar

Accelerate performance

Other than a few officers, the soldiers were not seen on the streets last week. Protesters were seen surrounded by large numbers of police and police vehicles in photos of the Nepita standoff on Monday. Authorities showered a crowd of protesters in front of the huge Aung San statue. Aung San, who led the country’s freedom struggle against Britesh in the 1940s, is Aung San Suu Kyi’s father. Soo Chi is currently under house arrest.

In Mayawadi, located on Thailand’s eastern border with Myanmar, there was potential for conflict during protests on Sunday when police opened fire in the air to disperse the crowds. An independent watch group, the “ Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners, ” said a woman was shot dead, although she did not provide details of her condition. As of yet, there is no indication that anyone among the protesters or the military would back down in this fight, whose legitimate government is in the country.

Over 150 people detained

Sui Chi’s National League for Democracy Party won an overwhelming majority in recent elections, but the junta is currently in power. Suu Kyi’s party demanded international recognition from elected officials. A general strike was called by various militant groups in Yangon on Sunday, but it is unclear whether the call could garner broad public support or take the form of informally organized civil disobedience.

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners said 165 people were arrested, most of them politicians, following a February coup in the country. According to him, only 13 of them were released. It was also confirmed that a foreign national was detained by the authorities. Aung San Suu Kyi’s Australian government adviser Saun Turnell was arrested on Saturday in unclear circumstances.

In a statement released Monday by the office of Foreign Minister Maris Payne, “we called for the immediate release of Australian civilian Sonn Turnell”. Foreign Minister Payne said the Australian Embassy in Myanmar “is providing all possible assistance to Turnell at this difficult time.”