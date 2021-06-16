Providing employees with a tool to continue to take care of them during their holidays is a guarantee of the health of individuals and companies

Providing employees with a tool to continue to take care of them during their holidays is a guarantee of the health of individuals and companies

All a person needs for integral health is to take care of their body, their emotions, the way they eat and take care of the environment, which is where they live. Healthy businesses know this and that is why more and more people are joining forces to integrate tools into their teams, so that they acquire healthy habits and improve their quality of life.

WellWo presents itself to meet these needs with its Healthy platform which launches 360 health programs in companies to promote well-being at work. The objective is to have healthier employees, to retain talent, improve team satisfaction and increase the productivity, image and competitiveness of the company.

The platform adapts to the image of the company and the employee perceives that it is his own company that sends him all the content for his health care. And, as it is accessible from any device, where the person chooses and at the time they want, this tool is a great ally to use, also outside the workplace, in a private or / and with family.

This option offers the advantage that, even if the employee goes on vacation, he can continue to take care of himself during his time off. With just one click, you’ll have access to exercise programs just like it’s in the gym, so you can keep fit whenever you want. Pilates, cardiovascular exercises, Yoga, toning, Hiit, GAP and hypopressors, among others. All these disciplines, always available to the worker.

In addition to sports, all WellWo services that include nutrition, such as recipes or food information, are added. Emotional health, such as mindfulness, coaching, or psychological counseling. And, the health of the environment, to continue to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of the planet. The user can activate or deactivate these functions according to his tastes and needs.

With the Healthy platform, companies make sure to provide everything the employee needs to take care of their health. In this way, the worker does not neglect the healthy habits of life during the holiday season and this implies a series of advantages both at a particular level for the individual and for his company. Focusing on the health of the equipment is a guarantee of commercial success.

