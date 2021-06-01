PS Now subscription at a reduced price – Old Sport Republic

News about the French Days 2021: Reduced price for the PS Now subscription Published on 06/01/2021 at 8:40 AM Amazon decides to reduce the price for the PS Now subscription during these French Days 2021! In fact, the service is available for less than € 45 for a 12 month subscription. A great offer that allows you to take advantage of the entire catalog of PlayStation consoles. The action for the PS Now service returns for these French days. This service gives you access to a large library of the best PlayStation titles. All major exclusive products are integrated into it until the brand’s latest games are gradually added. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass, the newly available Exclusives cannot be found on the first day, but a little later in the year. However, if your connection goes down, you have the option to download the titles straight to your console and PC. Buy PS Now membership for € 44.99 instead of € 59.99

Games of the month

From today you can discover with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the Complete Edition version 7 new productions on the service, ie the main adventure of The Witcher 3 as well as those of the two expansions of the game, namely Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone. Note that everything will be available by September 6th, 2021. PlayStation Now is also home to several SEGA games, including Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Forces, and Sonic Mania, to celebrate the blue hedgehog’s birthday. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, ” ‘the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive for PlayStation Plus, is also taking part and inviting you to experience the work, first published on PlayStation 3 in 2007, in a new light – the card game Slay the Spire (available until December 6, 2021) and the auto mechanics simulator, which, as the name suggests, gives you the opportunity to get your hands dirty. French Days: don’t miss any offer of the event Posted by jameson30, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP