PS5 / Xbox Series versions, new character … Bandai is full – Old Sport Republic

Tales of Arise game news: PS5 / Xbox Series versions, new character … Bandai is full Published on May 31, 2021 at 6:14 pm. Tales of Arise is expected to end on September 10 for a period of four years with no new episode new for the legend. To wait until then, Bandai Namco has revealed a lot of information about the JRPG. Through a video published on Youtube and a post published on its official website, Bandai Namco illustrates Tales of Arise in many different ways. On the one hand, the 52nd video shows four characters with their mystical styles, their characteristic technique: Here it is Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell and Law. On the other hand, the website is much more talkative. First, the different stories of the individual protagonists are gone through before a new one is introduced: Zephyr (English name) manages a resistance group that tries to defeat Balseph. In combat he can "play the role of support". In addition, the post mentions the main advantages of the PS5 and Xbox series versions. Both consoles have the advantage of offering shorter loading times for combat. In addition, players can choose between a performance mode (60 fps) and a resolution mode (4K). Tales of Arise will be released on September 10 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One. The title will actually be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in an optimized version on the same date Source: PR Times, transmitted by Gematsu