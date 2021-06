They dreamed of it, the Parisians did. Paris Saint-Germain, victorious against Dijon (3-0) in the women’s D1 on Friday 4th June, captured the first French championship title in their history and ended 14 years of Olympique Lyonnais’ hegemony.

The Parisians end the season unbeaten and with 62 points more than the Lyonnaises, who finished with a victory river (8-0) against Fleury.