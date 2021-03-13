PSOE and Cs maintain motion of censure in Murcia and urge rest of parties to support him to expel López Miras

Publication: Saturday March 13, 2021 1:06 PM

New government in Murcia, although it is not known how long it will last. The new citizen advisers have already taken up their duties. These are the three votes of the members of the orange formation which, consequently, will fail the motion of censure against the regional president. López Miras, popular leader of the government of the region, assured that with this action the show was over. However, the motion of censure goes forward.