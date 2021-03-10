PSOE and Errejón present censure motions to Ayuso to avoid electoral call

Updated: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 1:48 PM

Published on: 10.03.2021 13:17

The PSOE and Más Madrid presented two motions of censure to the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Madrid Assembly to avoid calling early elections.

As LaSexta learned from sources in the Madrid presidency, the Assembly was dissolved between 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m., the date on which Ayuso signed the decree, and these writings are said to have entered later.

“The decisión queda decretada en ese momento y se publica en el BOCM al día siguiente, tal y como recoge el artículo 42 de la ley electoral, por lo que cualquier moción de censura es posterior a esa decisión”, indican desde la presidencia de la The community of Madrid.

The PSOE and Más Madrid are said to have fallen behind the president, who decided to call the elections after the motion of censure against the government of Murcia of Fernando López Miras became known. The Murcian ruled in coalition with Ciudadanos, who has now decided to present a motion of no confidence to the PSOE.

To avoid these maneuvers also within the regional executive, Ayuso brought forward his elections, a decision he has been thinking about for a long time.

However, there is a legal labyrinth: according to the law governing the dissolution of the regional parliament, the dissolution takes effect the moment it is published in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid, so motion requests could have been submitted on time. Furthermore, in order to dissolve the Assembly, it would first be necessary to hold a deliberation within the Board of Governors. Aguado assured that the announcement was made to the Board of Governors.

“Faced with the irresponsibility of the possible call for elections in the midst of a pandemic, which highlights this government”, declared the secretary general of the Madrid Socialists, José Manuel Franco.

The PSOE introduced the training spokesperson and candidate in 2019, former minister Ángel Gabilondo, while Más Madrid introduced the co-spokesperson to the Assembly, Mónica García.

This is the document presented by the party led by Íñigo Errejón.