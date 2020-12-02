PSOE and Podemos register bill to limit CGPJ functions with expired mandate

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:47 PM

Published on: 12/02/2020 12:18

The two government parties, the PSOE and United We Can, tabled a bill on Wednesday to limit the functions of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ) upon the expiration of its term.

As laSexta has learned, this bill will be debated in the plenary session of Congress on December 15 and its processing will begin. This initiative will prevent the CGPJ from making appointments during its mandate.

This limitation was already envisaged in the previous initiative raised by the PSOE and the parliamentary groups united to change the system of renewal of the judicial body so that the magistrates can be renewed by an absolute majority of Congress and not by two-thirds as before.

This initiative, severely criticized by the judiciary and by opposition groups, was finally withdrawn by Pedro Sánchez after Casado’s “no” to Vox’s motion of censure.

Consequently, the government abandons the most controversial part of its bill, although it is betting on the change of functions of the CGPJ while its mandate has expired and awaiting renewal, a situation in which it currently finds itself. .