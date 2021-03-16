PSOE believes that Iglesias’ candidacy for 4M can benefit Ángel Gabilondo

Madrid

Publication: Tuesday March 16, 2021 12:04 PM

Moncloa does not hide some concerns about how to combine the vice-presidencies of Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz, how the distortion which they say will occur with Díaz as second vice-president and with Calviño leading economic policy will be corrected.

They do not give any clues as to when Pedro Sánchez will announce the restructuring of his government and the possible entry of Ione Belarra as head of the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, as Pablo Iglesias has said. proposed, they recognize that it is a tough profile.

Regarding Iglesias ‘departure, government and PSOE sources point out that the president is fitting in well, but they feel that while Iglesias’ executive has little control, on the outside they believe that it will be worse.

They are convinced that Yolanda Díaz will help pacify the coalition and that Sánchez has the best opinions on her, because of her wit – they say – and because they consider her to be very successful.

Madrid countryside

Although they dare not make any predictions, they are convinced that the PP-Podemos polarization can benefit Ángel Gabilondo’s candidacy “and enhance his profile as a sane man”.

They say they are happy that the candidacy of Pablo Iglesias allows, they say, that United We can continue to be represented in the Assembly. Otherwise, they add, they recognize that Gabilondo could not have any aspiration to rule.

The PSOE clearly indicates that it has an autonomous and winning candidacy and that it will not ally itself with anyone before the elections.