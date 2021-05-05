PSOE federal executive to call Andalusia primaries in June

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 8:34 PM

Published on: 05.05.2021 20:33

The resounding defeat of Angel Gabilondo in the Madrid elections shakes the entire socialist structure in the rest of Spain. The federal leadership of the PSOE plans to convene the primaries in Andalusia this Thursday afternoon. This was announced by Cadena SER and confirmed by laSexta. Ferraz turns the machinery on in case an electoral advance occurs in the Andalusian region following Ayuso’s success in Madrid.

Thus, in the next few hours there will be a meeting of the Federal Direction of the Socialist Party where the primaries of the Andalusian PSOE will be called. This is a very important movement because the battle begins to wrest the leadership of Andalusian socialism from Susana Díaz. As laSexta has learned, the party’s intentions with this movement are that by the summer there will already be a new leader there.