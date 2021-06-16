PSOE opens to regulate rental prices, says United We Can

The PSOE gave in to United We Can’s proposal to launch a system of public regulation of rental prices.

This is what sources from the purple formation at LaSexta indicated, assuring that for the first time since the new housing law was worked out, price controls will be negotiated.

The Socialists did not comment on this information, but this morning José Luis Ábalos, the Minister of Development and Urban Agenda, insisted on the bonuses and the increase in the supply of housing, as he has since defended it. months.

News awaiting extension