PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos react to change of PP headquarters

Publication: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 2:33 PM

The Popular Party leaves Genoa. A building that was at the heart of the controversy over the alleged reform paid at the expense of box B of the PP and whose case is being settled in court.

Once the news was known, the reactions were quick to come, especially from some of the most direct rivals of the popular formation, like the PSOE and Podemos. In this sense, the Socialists claim that this change of seat is proof that the reform was carried out with black money: “The PP recognizes the systemic corruption of his party. If you move it is because you recognize that this building was paid for with money in B “, indicates training.

Thus, the socialist group even joked on its Twitter account with the relocation of the headquarters. Specifically, they claim that Casado “took 8 years to assume that Genoa 13 is a B headquarters from the first to the top floor”. The shared image attests to the mockery: “It is transferred. Reason here,” you can read.

We can say something similar which, like the PSOE, was brief in its words: “PP changes headquarters,” they post, while you can see a photograph of a prison. Likewise, Jaume Asens, Member of Parliament for Unidos Podemos, made his own assessment of this decision in his statements to Congress: “It is as if Alí Baba was changing his cave and saying that he was not going to answer questions about the 40 thieves, ”he said.

At the same time, another of the main political leaders who spoke before the decision is Inés Arrimadas, from Ciudadanos, who appeals to the differences in her training with the PP: “We don’t have this problem, we don’t have leave the siege so that people do not remember the corruption, ”he said.

For his part, the number one of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, admitted that the change is due to the cause that has opened up around the building: “We must not continue in a building whose reform is under consideration. this week in the courts ”, he explained to the Executive Committee of his training.

Even so, the truth is that it is not the subject of an investigation, but is already being prosecuted: this is the so-called Box B trial for which its former treasurer, Luis Bárcenas, is doing. the subject of an investigation and where the training appears as a civil liability profit.

The decision was taken by surprise, after popular sources have consistently denied that the party appreciates a seat change or even a re-foundation with new acronyms.