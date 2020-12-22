Psychological assistance programs for employees are developing … nearly 70% because of the coronavirus!

The demand for employee assistance programs (EAP) increased by 67% in 2020, according to internal data from the consulting firm Affor Prevencin Psicosocial, which covers 300,000 employees through this support service. In recent months, there has also been a change in the reasons for accessing the EAP, increasing not only requests directly related to COVID, but also those relating to the individual’s personality and family relationships.

The health crisis and the uncertainty it created were the main reason for consulting the EAP in 2020. Thanks to this service, calls related to the work environment and personal requests are answered. The most frequent doubts regarding the organization of work were: fear of returning to work, anxiety related to the inability to reconcile and the increase in pace and hours of work since moving the office. On a personal level, the feeling of not being able to disconnect after the work day is over, the heartache caused by COVID, relationship issues and interaction with minors were the main demands that Affor psychologists have made. answered.

“The real-time monitoring and follow-up of the psychosocial factors of the company that we carry out through the EAP allows rapid detection and intervention to avoid harm to human health. On a practical level, this is emotional relief with a health psychologist, who also provides the employee with guidelines for behavior change. It is a tool that can be implemented in any type of company, sector of activity or size, and it is useful for middle managers as well as any member of an organization ”, explains Anabel Fernndez, CEO of Affor .

How does an EAP work and what is it used for?

Employee assistance programs are individually designed for each organization, but they are always structured according to a set of guidelines that ensure their effectiveness. The workers communicate anonymously and through different channels available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The usual process follows the following steps:

First, a psychologist actively listens to make sure he understands the user’s request and needs in order to focus on what he wants to work on or solve. The second part, linked to support mechanisms, seeks emotional validation from the employee. It is a psychoeducational task, so that the person understands what is happening to him. Later, and depending on the case, guidelines and effective intervention tools are proposed, applying the scientific method.

The EAP provides the organization with a real-time map of the emotional needs of teams. In this way, it helps prevent psychosocial risks and implement organizational and collective measures that improve the health and emotional well-being of people.

“Currently, 60% of work disabilities are caused – directly or indirectly – by stress, and this represents an approximate cost of 2,000 million euros in Spain. Investing in an emotional support program is very profitable for companies, especially in the current context ”, underlines the CEO of Affor.

