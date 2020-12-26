pterosaur mystery solved: world mysteries are ‘flying dinosaurs’, scientists unravel 200-year-old kink – scientists solve mystery behind origin of pterosaurs first known flying animals

Washington

About 150 million years ago, when the dinosaur took possession of the earth, a flying creature in the sky was ruled by pterosaurs. Due to their being in the time of the dinosaurs, people started to call them “flying dinosaurs”. Until now, zoologists had little knowledge of this “king” of the sky. For this reason, it was not known how this organism evolved and began to fly despite its huge body.

Scientists have now solved this big thing. A study published in the popular journal Nature indicates that the small dinosaur-like creatures called lagerpetids were closest to pterosaurs. The development of the two coincides. After this important discovery, you will now get new information about the development of the first King of the Heavens and his ability to fly.

Scientists Solve 200-Year-Old Mystery

Pterosaurs flew very far in the sky about 150 million years ago. However, along with the dinosaurs, pterosaurs also disappeared from Earth around 6.6 million years ago. These pterosaurs are often referred to as dragon models. The dragon is a big zigzag fantasy. The development of pterosaurs for bacteriologists has been a mystery over the past 200 years due to lack of evidence.

Today, a team of international researchers led by University of Birmingham expert Martin de Ezkura concluded that lagerpetids are part of the pterosaur family. Lagerpetids were two-legged creatures that perished before the dinosaurs died out. Researchers have also found several traces in this regard from North America, Brazil, Argentina and Madagascar.

Pterosaurs were a mystery to the world

He recounted that lagerpetids were found on earth around 237 million years ago. They were initially small and ate insects. Although they cannot fly. The pterosaurs that followed him were the first such creatures to be able to fly, followed by birds and bats. The first pterosaur remains were found in the 18th century and have been a mystery to the world ever since.