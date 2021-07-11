Posted: Sunday July 11 2021 1:26 PM

Pedro Sánchez’s new appointments to his government have sparked all kinds of comments from the opposition. One of the most controversial was the one launched by Toni Cantó via his Twitter account.

The director of the Office of Spanish criticizes the fact that the new Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, is taking her son to a private school, giving the name of the “recognized international school” that he attends.

“Socialism: public education, for others. It never fails, ”Cantó adds. This tweet received hundreds of disapproving responses, including that of the former leader of Podemos Ramón Espinar, that of the PSdeG deputy of La Coruna Pilar Cancela or those of the actresses Anabel Alonso and Sara Sálamo.

A teaching graduate with a specialty in primary education from the University of Zaragoza and a master’s degree in advanced studies in social education from Complutense University, Alegría was a member of the Zaragoza Congress of Deputies between 2008 and 2015.