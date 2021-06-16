Public execution in Yemen: videos of public execution in Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Sana

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital Sana’a have punished the Taliban for child murderers. These rebels, who had captured the capital Sanaa, took the three accused to a crowded square and shot them dead. After their deaths, the bodies of these people were wrapped in rugs and removed from there. Meanwhile, security guards on duty mocked the defendants. This is the first time since 2018 in Yemen that a criminal has been publicly executed.

The accused wore prison clothes

Those charged with the murder have been identified as Ali al-Nami, 40, Abdullah al-Makhli, 38, and Mohammed Arman, 33. All three resided in Yemen. When all three were taken to Tahrir Square in Sana’a, they were wearing blue prison overalls. After a while, these people were forced to lie face to face on a carpet.

AK-47 shot the accused in the back

Dressed in a green military uniform and black gloves in front of a crowd of hundreds of people, the executioner alternately shot AK-47s in the backs of the three. These defendants died instantly from bullets from lethal rifles like the AK-47 up close. After death, their bodies were wrapped in a red carpet and taken to another location. Witnesses said the executioner smiled as he fired.

The first public death in Yemen since 2018

It is said to be the first case of public execution of the death penalty in the capital Sana’a since August 2018. After the shooting, the rebels hung the bodies of the three in the air for a while. time using cranes. It was done to create fear among people about the crime.

The civil war has continued in Yemen for three years

In Yemen, the forces of the Saudi-led coalition countries are waging a war against the Houthi rebels. 130,000 people died in Yemen during this war. Many international organizations claim that most of the dead are children and women. This war resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen. These rebels continue to carry out drone and missile attacks against Saudi oil depots and refineries from the Yemeni border.

Houthis reject Saudi ceasefire offer

In March of this year, Saudi Arabia offered a ceasefire to the Houthi rebels. However, fighting around the town of Marib continues, with the rebels refusing the offer. He says he will not consider any proposal until after this town has been taken. So far, more than a thousand people have died in these clashes. Most of those who died here are residents of the town of Marib.