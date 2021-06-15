Public Health approves vaccination against coronavirus from 12 years old

Posted: Tuesday June 15 2021 6:54 PM

The Public Health Commission on Tuesday approved the vaccination against the coronavirus of three new age groups: people 30 to 39 years old, 20 to 29 years old and 12 to 19 years old. Thus, she gave the green light to vaccination from the age of 12 and over.

In addition, it is expected that the recruitment of different groups may overlap, maintaining the descending order of age. However, it remains essential to insist on the recruitment of people aged 40 and over who have not yet been vaccinated.

A decision that has been taken, as reported by Health, given the greater availability of vaccines in the coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the arrival of summer, as well as due to problems of organization and feasibility.

In the committee, where the government and the autonomous communities are represented, it was also pointed out the need to give priority to the vaccination of adolescents, from 12 years old, who are very dependent or at very high risk.

On the other hand, according to ministerial sources at LaSexta, the committee did not raise the possibility of relaxing the compulsory nature of outdoor masks, despite the fact that with the arrival of the heat, several autonomous communities are asking to relax this measure.