Public Health Commission agrees to give Pfizer a second dose to those under 60 vaccinated with AstraZeneca

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 10:31 PM

People under the age of 60 on a dose of AstraZeneca who were waiting to complete their coronavirus vaccination schedule will finally receive a Pfizer shot as a second dose.

This was agreed by the Public Health Commission on Tuesday, after hearing the results of the Carlos III Health Institute study that support the combination of the two vaccines. Countries like Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Finland have also opted for this mixed model.

This institution indicated that the preliminary results of the CombivacS trial, in which 676 patients participated, indicate that the mixture of the two brands is safe and effective.

Now, with the decision of the Public Health Commission, it is unknown which vaccine will receive the million people who were waiting for their second dose after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca and who are expected to start finishing their schedules next week.

In addition, the possibility has been raised that those who do not wish to use a second dose of Pfizer and, given the extraordinary circumstances, may use AstraZeneca. This issue will continue to be debated within the Public Health Commission.

El pasado 30 de abril, Salud Pública decidió ampliar a 16 semanas el intervalo entre dosis para este grupo, a pesar de la recomendación de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) to seguir administrando la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca entre cuatro y 12 semanas tras la first.