Public Health Commission approves extension of vaccination with AstraZeneca up to age 65

Updated: Monday, March 22, 2021 1:53 PM

The Public Health Commission recommends vaccination with Astrazeneca up to age 65, according to LaSexta, a few hours before the Interterritorial Health Council meeting to make a decision. In this way, it would be approved to extend vaccination to people over 55 years old, the age limit that had been set until now.

Thus, the Health and the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System will decide today with which groups the vaccination with AstraZeneca will be resumed and if it is finally administered to the over 55 years because the European Medicines Agency (EMA) cannot find directly related to the cases of detected thrombosis.

Until now, Health has administered the AstraZeneca vaccine to essential workers under the age of 55 such as firefighters, state security forces and teachers, among others, also to health workers who do not work in first. line and, subsequently, to the general population. between 45 and 55 years old.