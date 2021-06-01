Public Health Commission approves Janssen’s coronavirus vaccine for 40-49 age group

Posted: Tuesday June 01 2021 6:41 PM

The Public Health Commission on Tuesday approved that the age group between 40 and 49 years old also receive the Janssen vaccine against the coronavirus, a decision which must be confirmed tomorrow Wednesday by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

This was put forward by sources from the Autonomous Communities present at the meeting at LaSexta and was subsequently confirmed by the Ministry of Health, which clarified that it was agreed that once the vaccination of people over 50 years old was completed , vaccination of the 40-49 age group with messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and Janssen.

Anyway, and pending the meeting of the Interritorial tomorrow, the regional sources consulted stress that there was no obstacle to the decision on Tuesday, so it will probably continue during the meeting of Wednesday.

This single-dose vaccine has already been administered in our country to people over the age of 50, as well as vulnerable groups and those who are more difficult to capture to administer a second dose. Now, Public Health has given its approval for the use of the drug to also be extended to a younger group, from 40 to 49 years old. In this sense, the Commission has already given the green light in early May to administer the Janssen vaccine to people aged 50 to 59 years.

Unlike the AstraZeneca vaccine, the one developed by Janssen – owned by the multinational company Johnson & Johnson – currently has no age limit in Spain, although it is not recommended in people with a history of thrombocytopenia induced by the heparin anticoagulant.

Like AstraZeneca, Janssen’s vaccine is based on adenoviral vector technology – as opposed to the messenger RNA technology used by Pfizer and Moderna – but cases of thrombi are even rarer with this single-dose vaccine: in Europe, it only one has been confirmed in Belgium, out of a total of 1.34 million vaccinated.

However, seven countries have stopped vaccination with Janssen or have not yet started administering it, while six others are using it with age restrictions and 13 – including Spain – are using it without limitation. age.