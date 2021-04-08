Public Health Commission extends AstraZeneca vaccination to 69 years

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:18 PM

The Public Health Commission has decided that the next group to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca will be people aged 66 to 69, increasing the maximum age to receive this coronavirus vaccine. This was agreed this Thursday after the agreement of the Interterritorial Council concluded the day before to administer it only to people over 60 years old.

The Commission adopted this resolution after this new recommendation to administer Astrazeneca only from this age and also after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) disclosed its findings regarding this serum and its “possible link” to the onset. Wednesday of “very rare”. have blood clots.

So the 60 to 65 year old group that is currently vaccinated with AstraZeneca will continue to be vaccinated with it and the next group will be the 66 to 69 year old group. To complete the vaccination of the most vulnerable population against COVID-19 as soon as possible, other vaccines can also be used depending on their availability.

On the other hand, vaccination with AstraZeneca is postponed in those under the age of 60 who have not yet been vaccinated. For those who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca, the Commission has not yet made a decision on their second dose.