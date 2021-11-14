public-health-is-not-enough:-there-is-a-lack-of-professionals-to-stop-the-mental-health-crisis

The covid pandemic has left a trace of emotional discomfort that permeates the entire society. It has fueled uncertainty and social stress and has surfaced – or exacerbated – latent mental disorders that threaten to turn the next health crisis into an epidemic of poor mental health. There are no magic recipes to combat it, the experts consulted point out, but they do call for a crash plan to reinforce care and respond to the growing demand for help. All agree that it is necessary to increase human resources from the entrance door to the health system. Also reinforce emotional education and combat the stigma that weighs on these types of ailments. But above all, they insist that more staff is urgently needed. According to Eurostat, in Spain there are 11 psychiatrists by 100. 000 inhabitants, while in Norway, France, Sweden or Germany there are more than double and in Switzerland, five times more. The Government has announced the creation of the medical specialty of child and adolescent psychiatry and “a gradual increase” of places, although it has not specified how many. After the worst months of the pandemic, communities have also reinforced mental health care with a focus on addressing children and adolescents and preventing suicide.

Public health is not enough to take care of mental health problems. The demand grows and hands are lacking, insist the consulted voices. Although serious disorders, such as a psychotic break, major depression or a suicide attempt, do have preferential access in the healthcare circuit, there is a whole network of emotional distress, mild psychiatric symptoms and minor disorders that remain in a kind of care limbo, waiting on a waiting list for weeks or months until they are seen. Or until they give up and go to the private network in search of a solution to their discomfort. Primary care, the gateway to the health system and responsible for referring, if anything, the most serious patients to specialized services, is saturated, with endless schedules and few minutes of visits per patient. In the specialized network, resources are limited and they are not able to respond to all the demand. In Spain, there are only six psychologists per 100. 000 inhabitants within the National Health System, three times less than the European average.

Marina Díaz, vice president of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry, assures that the The pandemic has only exacerbated deficiencies and precariousness: “In primary care they are absolutely stuck and this causes a delay” in referrals. There is an urgent need for beds for the child and adolescent population and that psychiatrists and psychologists can do psychotherapeutic treatments and that implies more professionals to have more time ”. Without sufficient resources, care is delayed, which causes patients to arrive with very exacerbated symptoms and more complex prognoses.

All the experts insist on the lack of human resources and Díaz assures that Reversing this situation is key to improving mental health care: “Equaling the European average for the number of psychiatrists, psychiatric beds and clinical psychologists would be enough,” he resolves. In Spain there were in 2018, according to Eurostat, less than 40 psychiatric hospital beds by 100. 000 inhabitants, while in Norway there were more than 100 and in Belgium or Germany they were above 125. “It’s outrageous,” protests Antoni Ramos-Quiroga, head of Psychiatry at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona: “Almost 4 die. 000 people a year by suicide and nothing changes. Without sufficient human resources, there is nothing to do. That is the base. In Spain it is claiming to be able to have 18 psychiatrists by 100. 10 because we are not getting there right now. ”

The administrations themselves admit the lack of professionals. There is no where to find them. The Basque Country recognizes that it is having “problems” in hiring specialists in child psychiatry and the Catalan Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, warned on Friday, during the presentation of a device for attention to high complexity in mental health, that there are not enough personnel “and a human resource planning needs to be done.” The Ministry does not specify how many places will be available for this newly created specialty. Pilar Aparicio, general director of Public Health, points out that there will be “a gradual increase, but this requires a process of accreditation of places”, an operation that has already been streamlined, she assures.

The Government of Spain has promised an injection of 100 million euros up to 2024 for a mental health action plan – 30 of them are consigned in the draft General State Budget for 2022 -, although the sector qualifies this item as insufficient. Aparicio clarifies that this amount will serve as a “lever” for new measures to be launched that, necessarily, will have to be accompanied by the budget and infrastructure of the autonomies, which are those that have transferred the competences in health matters.

Experts call for mental health specialists throughout the health system, from the front door to the most specialized link in the healthcare chain. Ramos-Quiroga gives Germany or Sweden, as an example, where they combine hyperspecialized programs and community approaches and with digital health: “There are programs with high experience in first episodes of psychotic, bipolar, resistant depression, autism or ADHD, which treat complex cases and advise community resources ”. Nel González, president of the Spain Mental Health Confederation, also warns of the urgency of providing primary care “adequately”: “We need people to give psychotherapy, which is what is needed so that these apparently minor disorders are not aggravate ”, he points out.

Precisely, the pandemic has precipitated the Catalan Government, which has already announced an injection of 48 million for mental health in the Autonomous Budgets project of 2022, has implemented an emotional well-being program to prevent symptoms from the community setting. The Catalan Executive will hire . between this year and the next so that each primary care team has its benchmark for emotional well-being. Aina Plaza, general director of Health Planning of the Government, points out that this program will serve to “prevent”, depathologize “and demedicalize” emotional distress.

Some communities have deployed shock plans and The Valencian Government, for example, has allocated almost 116 million euros to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on mental health: they are close to 19 million euros more than in 2021, almost a 26% more budget, and it is planned to hire 250 new health professionals to strengthen mental health units and offer support from primary care. Andalusia, for its part, has launched 40 teams called “intensive community treatment” —especially for severe mental disorders and complex psychoses— and has incorporated 26 clinical psychologists for moderate mental problems in primary care that will help shorten the waiting list for patients who go to the specialist.

Suicide prevention

Another key focus to tackle poor mental health is prevention of suicide. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 3. 941 people have died from this cause in 2020, 7.4% more than in 2019. An OECD report by 2020 warns that, although suicide rates have decreased in almost all the countries of the European Union – fell by 50% between and 2017 – without treatment and support, mental health problems “can have a devastating effect” on people’s lives and increase deaths from suicide. The INE points out that effective approaches to reduce deaths from this cause involve, among other measures, good access to mental health services, training for health workers and community leaders in suicide prevention, reducing access to lethal means (weapons or medicines, for example) and awareness campaigns against stigma.

In the Netherlands, for example, the National Agenda for Suicide Prevention 2018 – 2021 includes suicide prevention training for general practitioners and hospital nurses, improving post-suicide care and training for people in contact with high-risk groups (for example, the police, agencies that assist people with debt, or workers who care for unemployed people ). Switzerland, where the suicide rate fell by 62% since the year 2000, has a specific action plan that focuses on providing access quick to support mental health, reduce the stigma around suicide and raise awareness about its risks.

In Spain, the Government has announced the launch of a telephone next year of suicide prevention, a device similar to the one that already exists for sexist violence (016). Experts celebrate this measure that focuses on creating a link with someone, even by phone, who may contain an attempt. Indeed, it has a history of success: Finland’s suicide strategy, which has reduced a 50% indices in the last 30 years (14, 2 cases per 100. 000 on 2018, according to the OECD) and also had hotlines for people who have suicidal thoughts. The Barcelona City Council, which launched this service last year, had received on November 7, 4. 206 calls, most from Catalonia and a quarter from the rest of Spain. Of all the calls, 116 were imminent or ongoing suicides. “There is evidence of 39 rescues ”, specifies a spokesman for the City Council.

Suicide prevention has led to other actions in different communities: Catalonia, for example, has announced that it will reinforce its Suicide Risk Code and the Balearic Islands has deployed a coordination service between Mental Health, Primary Care and the Ministry of Education to supervise complex cases of mental health or those associated with suicidal behavior in school settings. Madrid, for its part, is preparing a prevention plan and has also deployed a specific post-covid crisis plan, endowed with 3.5 million annually, in which it has already incorporated more than 62 professionals and has attended 10. 000 pe People.

Another of the great demands of the sector is the need for care resources, both inpatient beds and places in day hospitals. Marina Díaz, who works at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, urges to combat the waiting lists: “Due to an eating disorder we have eight people on the waiting list. That means they won’t be in the day hospital for another year. Early treatment is essential because you avoid breaking biographies ”, he says. Madrid, for example, has opened a new Hospitalization Unit for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Hospital 12 of October and Castilla-La Mancha has also increased psychiatric hospitalization places.

The psychiatrist Celso Arango in his office at the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid. SAMUEL SáNCHEZ

In addition, specialists in the field defend the need to reinforce emotional education from an early age. That is, that children understand from a young age what mental health is and how to manage their emotions in a healthy way. The OECD pointed out in a report by 2015 that “investing in good mental health for school-age children it can reduce the risk of dropping out of school or having a difficult transition to work. ” One study found, in fact, that long-term benefits include better academic performance, greater resilience and better cognitive skills.

There are already strategies in place in Europe, such as the Zippy’s program Friends, which helps young children develop social and coping skills and has been adopted by 27 countries, according to an OECD report. An evaluation in Norway found that the program had helped to improve the classroom atmosphere, reduce bullying and improve academic grades. In Spain there are also initiatives of this type: since 2014, for example, the Canary Islands have 90 weekly minutes of emotional education at school for students aged six to nine years and the Barcelona Public Health Agency launched an emotional education program in the city’s schools for children between the ages of three and five.

Combat stigma

The fight against stigma is another key to improving the approach to mental health and one of the main lines of the Spanish Government, which has announced awareness campaigns to combat discrimination and the taboo that revolves around mental disorders. Precisely, an OECD report from 2018 already pointed out the relevance of breaking the silence around these ailments: “A As awareness of mental illness improves and stigma around them decreases, more people may also seek help when suffering from mental illness. ”

Professionals consulted welcome initiatives underway to improve mental health treatment. Everything helps, they add. But first things first, insists Marina Díaz: “Psychotherapy treatments require more frequent visits.” Luz Vázquez, coordinator of the mental health group of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine, also regrets the lack of resources at the community level to integrate people with serious mental disorders and specifies that, from primary care, “what is needed it’s time ”to see, talk and treat the sick.