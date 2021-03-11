Published in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid the decree dissolving the Assembly and the call for elections

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 07:43

The Official Journal of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) publishes this Thursday Decree 15/201 signed this Wednesday by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the dissolution of the Assembly of Madrid, the call for elections in this community, which will be held on May 4, and the dismissal of all the Councilors of Citizens (Cs).

The election campaign, according to the decree, will begin at midnight on Sunday April 18, 2021 and end at midnight on Monday May 3, 2021, while the constitutive session of the Assembly will be held on June 8, 2021, at ten a.m.

The Bulletin of the Community of Madrid also notifies the resignation of the vice-president and advisor for sports, transparency and the government spokesman, Ignacio Jesús Aguado Crespo (member of the citizens’ executive), and the appointment of María Eugenia as substitute for the Carballedo Council.

The spokesperson for the community government will be provided by Enrique Ossorio Crespo. The BOCM also reports the dismissals of the directors of Ciudadanos Ángel Garrido (Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure); Marta Rivera de la Cruz (Culture and Tourism); Manuel Giménez (economy, employment and competitiveness); Eduardo Sicilia (Science, Universities and Innovation); and Javier Luengo (Social policies, families, equality and birth rate).

The President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), dissolved the Assembly of Madrid and called early elections in the Community of Madrid, where she governs in coalition with the citizens, to stop a possible motion of censure of the PSOE and the Cs, as she did. recognized in its appearance. The decision was taken after the presentation of a motion of censure by the PSOE and the Cs to the PP in Murcia, where the orange and popular formation also governs in coalition.