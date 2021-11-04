publishers-publish-more-men's-books,-but-women's-books-sell-better

For years, statistics have proven that women read more books than men and, however, historically those signed with male names have always sold more. But the data point to a possible change in trend. The writers sign 21 of the 50 most popular books this year , which is a 42%, but in terms of copies sold by the titles on this list, the percentage reaches 51%, according to data from the independent consultancy GfK, which analyzes the Spanish publishing market and which EL PAÍS has learned about. On 2020, the percentage of sales only reached 35%.

The gap between men and women it is reduced in the ecosystem of the book. A context that coincides with phenomena such as that of Carmen Mola, a pseudonym under which three names were hidden until the past 21 won the Planet Award for their new book, The Beast, which arrives this Thursday at the bookstores. But beyond the gender debate that the revelation of Carmen Mola’s secret has raised, the truth is that the new balance is clear in all aspects. Works signed by women in the ISBN in 2020 represent the 38, 5% (six points more than in 2018), in front of 61, 1% of those registered by men, according to a report by the Ministry of Culture of 2020. In the last five years, two out of every three of the ten best-known literary and commercial awards were won by women, while in the same previous period the proportion was one to three. On the gender of the readers, the 72, 9% of women read books, compared to 64, 6% of men who do, according to the Reading Barometer of 2020 of the Federation of Publishers Guilds of Spain.

In the list of best-selling authors in Spain on the Todostuslibros.com platform, in recent months there are María Dueñas, Paz Padilla, Irene Vallejo, Elisabeth Benavent, Eva García Sáenz de Urturi, Maggie O’Farrell , Flor M. Salvador, Julia Navarro, Alice Kellen, Amanda Black, Sara Mesa, Megan Maxwell, Marián Rojas Estapé, Paula Hawkins and Inma Chacón.

The figures are revealing, but do not explain the reasons change in trend, which may not have to do with the genre of the signature, but with the attractiveness or quality of the books. “Perhaps in the professional imagination the idea of ​​being a writer has taken hold and that generates new female voices that feel capable and share their work. It is also happening in the comic. Now there are many more authors than before ”, reflects Ana Merino, winner of the Nadal Prize 2020 for her novelistic debut, The map of affections (Destiny). Merino is a professor of creative writing in Spanish and cultural studies at the University of Iowa and says that in the last 10 years has had more female students than male students. “And they were competitive scholarships; there is perhaps more restlessness and women now dare to occupy a space that used to be very masculine ”, adds the poet and narrator.

For Bernardo Atxaga, winner of the National Literature Prize 2019 and Liber 2021 to the most outstanding Hispanic-American author, “the basic, primordial and fundamental is the social factor that determines everything in this life. The entry of women to the literary institution, their participation and status as author and reader, depend on their social factor, because once that factor is equalized, the result of the books has little to do with the gender of the person who does it. has written. ”

When publishing or reading a book, what matters is the content, but now there is more awareness of paying attention to books written by women after a lifetime with dominance of the masculine in the sector, coincide the majority of literary agents, editors and writers consulted by EL PAÍS. “The quality of the work is the fundamental thing. Otherwise, it would create confusion in art, ”says Luis Miguel Palomares Balcells, from the Carmen Balcells Literary Agency. Palomares considers the progression towards normalization between authors to be a good symptom, which “was pending and has to be matched in a natural way, not forced.”

Claudia Bernaldo de Quirós, from the CBQ literary agency , considers that the increase in titles of writers in the ISBN should not be understood as a merit, but simply as an effect of the fact that “for many years women were silenced”. Another aspect that should improve, according to the agent, is literary criticism because, she says, authors’ books are less reviewed. Ensures that literary critics are mostly male.

Central Library from Mallorca street in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI (EL PAÍS)

“We do not value hiring of a book depending on whether it is written by a man or a woman, but rather on the literary proposal and its fit in the catalog. In addition to the opportunity to do sustained work with the authors ”, affirms Silvia Sesé, editor of Anagrama.

Another question is whether the books written by women are read more by women or by men, or equal. Sesé and Sol Salama, editor of Tránsito, believe that works signed by women are read by more women, although Sesé has the intuition that it also depends on age.

The reason women read Now more women, according to Salama, is that “there is a longing and a need to feel identified in the stories, after so many years reading books in which their experiences have been related by men, with a biased and heteronormative look.” For this editor, “men buy more from men out of inertia, because it has always been like that, because the masculine has always been the canon and this has not yet been broken.”

Zacarías Lara Peláez, Belén García Vélez and Manuel Burraco Gaitán, editors of Barrett, think that women do not usually make a distinction regarding the authorship of the text. But they agree with Salama in that, by generalizing, men, “sometimes unconsciously and other times out of pure machismo, tend to buy more works written by men, but the truth is that there is more and more the tendency to break with inequality” .

From Mexico, Elena Poniatowska (Cervantes Award 2013) celebrates these data and expresses that “it is a great joy that now women writers sell so much.” He does not forget that “women are in solidarity with each other and they all support each other, in that sense feminism has made its way”.

The prevalence of female readers “is a fortune because it gives more possibilities and more public potential than ever to certain novels and certain essays written by women ”, explains Juan Cerezo, editor of Tusquets. Remember that many years ago the Anglo-Saxons invented the expression w omen fiction to label books with a female signature, but also underlines that “now there are multiple variants on that and the themes or genres traditional concepts included in the ‘romantic’ or ‘fulfillment’ section, we must add others around feminism, sexual self-knowledge and female empowerment. There are a variety of themes and new treatments unimaginable ago 10 years. This has been conquered by female narrators, essayists and disseminators, illustrators, authors of comics, children’s books … This variety has clearly exceeded ‘male’ books. Juan Cerezo defends that, with exceptions, for readers “there is no genre, but good or bad novels, good or bad stories, original treatments or not.”

Matches this reflection Ricardo Menéndez Salmón, you just posted Horde (Seix Barral). The writer appeals to his own experience as a reader of writers like Marguerite Yourcenar and Flannery O’Connor, other more recent ones like Jacqueline Harpman or contemporary like Lorrie Moore. “I have tried to free myself from that education that, like most people my age, has taught us a vision of history, science, art and politics signed by men. And one way to get rid of this interested reading is to turn to literature written by women ”, acknowledges Menéndez Salmón.

Canadian writer Rachel Cusk, author of Second house (Asteroid Books), it is clear that “there are more women who read books written by men, but not men who read books written by women.” He admits that there are books by authors read practically only by women, while he wonders “if there are books written by men that are read only by men”. Cusk acknowledges that his literary mentors and the ones he has read the most are more men than women. Regarding who he thinks his novels read the most, he considers that the question is not so much gender but age, older or younger people.

The Canadian writer Rachel Cusk, in Barcelona, ​​in October 2021. Marta Perez (EFE)

Aurora Luque is not surprised that women read more than men: “This is what I have been seeing in my family for three generations. Perhaps it is because women spend less time in competitive activities, such as sports, that thing that leaves you so tired. To the question, I answer with a question: could have written Infinity in a junco , by Irene Vallejo, the best-selling serious book in Spain —the fiction bestsellers I neither buy nor care about them—, from a masculine experience, tone and spirit? ”

The pending task is that men read to more women. And Jane Austen would recall that “it is a universally recognized truth” that men write and women read, to which Gabriel García Márquez would add that many years later, faced with the new social reality, that world changes rapidly.