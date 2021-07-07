Puigdemont and Junqueras reunite in Waterloo after almost four years

Posted: Wednesday July 07, 2021 2:50 PM

Oriol Junqueras and former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont met almost four years later at the latter’s residence in Waterloo. Alongside the independence leaders are also Raül Romeva, Carme Forcadell, Dolors Bassa, Meritxell Serret and Toni Comín, as well as rapper Valtonyc.

At first, Puigdemont did not meet his former vice president at the gate, but later they took a “family photo” at the main entrance.

((We are developing this information))