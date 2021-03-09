Puigdemont’s lawyer will appeal against the withdrawal of European Parliament immunity: “It’s a political decision”

Publication: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:38

Gonzalo Boye, lawyer for former President Carles Puigdemont, assured that he would appeal the decision of the European Parliament to withdraw his immunity before the General Court of the European Union.

The European Parliament, which has also withdrawn the protection of Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, opens the possibility of resuming the delivery processes to Spain, which were suspended in early 2020

Boye called the resolution a “political decision” and warned, “We’re going to roll up our sleeves and defend ourselves. We’re calm, that’s planned.”

The lawyer assures us that the first thing they will do is read the resolutions and “finish writing things” that they are already “preparing”: “We are calm and prepared. Here is a failure and you have to know how many coins they want us to give them ”.

Despite the resolution, it is clear that Brussels will not extradite Puigdemont because “it is a political game which can give a political decision”.

On the withdrawal of immunity, Oriol Junqueras also spoke, who sent a message to Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí: “We are with you. You are not alone in this legal battle, we continue and we will win injustice. “

For his part, Father Aragonés also gave his full support to the escaped politicians. “Today is just the start of a new legal battle that I am convinced we will win again, as has already happened in all European jurisdictions that have experienced state repression.

Former President Torra assured that “the Europe of the peoples would never have taken the decision to minimize the vote of a million Catalans”: “Spain will do everything against independence. More than ever by your side ”.

Roger Torrent also launched a message of support for the fugitive separatists: “With the decision of the European Parliament, nothing is over, the fight for rights and freedoms continues in European courts. Organizing a referendum is not a crime is democracy. “