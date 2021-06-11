Pulitzer Prize Fiction: List of 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winners Fiction Poetry Music: List of 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winners

Washington

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts were announced on Friday. Over the past year, when people have been forced to stay indoors due to the global Corona virus pandemic, when many have taken to the streets against racial atrocities, during this time the best work done in these areas will be honored.

This year, Darnella Frasier received a special mention. He recorded the incident in Minnesota in which black American George Floyd lost his life. After that, there were huge protests against racial violence not only in America but around the world.

List of winners

Explanatory Reports – Andrew Chang, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaime Dowell, Jackie Botts, Reuters

News Photographer – Associated Press Photography Staff

Biography – Le Pen and Tamara Penn, The Dead Rise

Reportage photography – Emilio Morenati, Associated Press

Music – Tania Leone, Stride

Special quote – Daniela Frazier

Fiction – Luigi Erdick, the night watchman

Non-fiction – David Zuccino, The Wilmington Lie

Poetry – Natalie Diaz, Postcolonial Love Poem

History – Marcia Chatelain, Franchisee

Drama – Katori Hall, King of the Hot Wing

Public Service – The New York Times

The Pulitzer Prize for Journalism was first awarded in 1917 and is considered America’s most prestigious honor. Years like 2020 must have been rare in journalism when everything that happened was affected by Kovid-19. The awards ceremony was previously scheduled to take place on April 19, but has been postponed to June.

Last year, the announcement of the winners was also delayed by two weeks as board members were busy due to the pandemic situation and needed more time to assess the candidates.