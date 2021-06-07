Pure food is essential for a healthy life – Whidbey Daily News

World Food Security Day 2021: In the current technological age, where machines have simplified the work of human beings, human beings are also neglecting their health. A healthy body is the basis of a healthy life.

World Food Security Day 2021: In the current technological age, where machines have simplified the work of human beings, human beings are also neglecting their health. A healthy body is the basis of a healthy life. This thing has been blown up in the air. In busy life, reliance on readily available food is increasing. People are eating fried junk or fast food like burgers, pizza.

Read on: Don’t eat too much of these 5 things, it can have a bad effect on the lungs

History of World Food Security Day

The day was celebrated in December 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization. This was to identify the burden on the world in relation to diseases caused by food. The World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization are working together in collaboration with other organizations in the field to celebrate World Food Safety Day. According to the WHO, one in ten people in the world get sick from consuming spoiled food which is dangerous to health and needs special attention.

Read more: Be sure to consume these fruits to control high blood pressure during summer, read here

Objective of World Food Security Day

The purpose of World Food Safety Day is to make people aware about nutritious food. There is an abundance of chemicals these days. Hazardous chemicals have been used for crops four times more than in the past. These chemical foods spoil our body. The world is again emphasizing organic food. This year the theme of the day is ‘Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow’.

In recent times there has been a major impact on people’s living and eating habits. Physical labor is declining and the trend of junk food is growing from markets to households. This food is ready to eat or ready quickly, so people use it quickly.

Read on: Be careful to consume these 5 items for breakfast, otherwise you may suffer a big loss.

According to a World Watch study, the fast food industry in India is growing by 40 per cent every year. Not only that, India has been included in the top ten countries in the consumption of fast food in the world.

Web Title: World Food Safety Day 2021

Health News World Food Safety Day World Food Safety Day Facts World Food Safety Day Theme

Health News World Food Safety Day World Food Safety Day Facts World Food Safety Day Theme