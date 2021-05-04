put in place your pacts in the Madrid elections

Published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 7:31 AM

It’s time to activate the laSexta pactometer to calculate which formulas give the majority needed to govern in Madrid. As Antonio García Ferreras does in the Al Rojo Vivo special program, this tool allows you to decipher the agreements that each party needs for its candidate to be invested as president of the Community of Madrid for the next two years.

The operation of the 4M Pactometer is simple: you just have to select the party you want and, automatically, the number of seats that the formation has reached will be added to the total bar, with the color of each of them. The Madrid Assembly has 136 seats, so the absolute majority is 69 deputies. The bar of the Pactometer is marked with a dotted line.

In addition, at the top of the Pactometer, you can see the relationship of parties and seats between these elections and the last. Additionally, a red or green arrow indicates whether the party has lost or won seats compared to previous elections.