put-javier-reverte's-library-in-your-home

Javier Reverte, in his library , in 2011. Samuel Sánchez

I have returned to Africa, to dreams and adventures, to Ngorongoro, Manyara and Seronera, with the books of the late Javier Reverte. Literally. That is to say: with the books from his own library, his beloved books, a few of which I have kept. A very exciting safari. So here I am, again in the company of the unforgettable Stanley, Livingstone (I guess), Slatin, Burton and Speake, Von-Lettow, Selous -model for the Allan Quatermain of The mines of King Solomon -, who ate the heart of a roasted elephant; Allan Black, who adorned his hat with 14 tips of tails of man-eating lions fallen under his rifle; Colonel Patterson and his own killer beasts from the Tsavo; Lord Delamere, Finch-Hatton and Karen Blixen, Bwana Sakarini who fought the Wahehe; the Matabele Lobengula, the Zulu Cestwayo … All old friends, like the long-awaited Javier.

The volumes of Reverte (Madrid 1944 – 2020), more than three thousand of them (of all the subjects of his travels, but especially on the black continent, so fundamental for him), were sold at the recent Barcelona Used Book Fair, from 17 from September to October 3. The news, the surprise, was on the lips of all the friends and readers, Toni Álvarez, Jordi Serrallonga, Alex Pérez Jiménez… “Have you heard? Javier Reverte’s books, his, sensational titles, at incredible prices, booth 21; I’ve already taken five, and I’m going back, there are some that you shouldn’t miss; they are, for example,… ”. Photos of spines and covers for WhatsApp, titles and more titles.

The books of the writer who died last October, now a year ago (on Thursday his posthumous diary was published Dear comrades. One life, Plaza & Janés), the you found them in the booth of the García Prieto bookstore, grouped together on the tables and on the shelves. It was incredible the accumulation of relevant, wonderful, essential books ( The Artic Grail , by Pierre Berton, with the front cover and the cover covered with annotations in Reverte’s handwriting); other common ones in our libraries: the two volumes on the Nile by Alan Moorehead, Sea & Glory by Philbrick, works from Chatwin, Monfreid, Kipling, his (our) beloved Conrad … The beloved background of a lover of books, an accomplished reader, passionate and connoisseur. After a moment of paralyzing respect – a man’s books are his most sacred property, like his weapons and his trophies, Hemingway said, and if he didn’t say it he could very well have said it, adding the uncle his lovers, his whiskey and his fists – I feverishly pounced on them, ran trembling fingers up the spines, recognizing here and there long-coveted titles, I drew volumes from the rows and turned pages in a strange emotion: they were fabulous books and they were – they had been – books. by Javier Reverte. He had acquired them, looked at them, read them, marked them, underlined them, loved them; his hands had held them, his fingers turned the pages. Putting yours there, in the same place, was like playing Bob Dylan’s Fender Telecaster.

Pages from Reverte’s copy of ‘The scramble for Africa’, underlined by him.

The one that was being sold was basically a library of travel books, grouped more or less by region. “We have about five thousand, of which we have brought to Barcelona 3. 700, which are being sold at a surprising rate ”(in the end a thousand), José Javier explained to me at the foot of the booth. “The writer’s wife sold them to us when she saw that no institution decided to collect them, because their first option was to give them away for free as a complete fund.”

I selected everything to take with me, including a work on Niagara Falls, which I’ll see when I’ll read, another on arctic adventures and The french and indian war, by Bornemann (copy purchased at the Nicholas Hoare bookstore in Toronto, according to a bookmark with this phrase by Edward Gibbon: “A test for Books is the pleasure and glory of my life, I would not exchange it for the riches of the Indes ”). But my main interest was, of course (we are talking about Javier muzungo Reverte!), Africa. After a while I had put away more books than I could carry (don’t pay: the prices were more than reasonable, in some cases almost ridiculous), but I couldn’t stop myself.

The monumental The scramble for Africa, fell into the sack by Thomas Pakenham (in the Random House New York edition, 1991), 738 pages, 10 euros !; Nine faces of Kenya, by Elspeth Huxley (Harvill, 1990), “a generous compendium of merchants, tourists, warriors, poets and lunatics”, for 5 euros; African nature notes and reminiscences, by Selous (facsimile of the edition of 1908 from MacMillan & Co (5 euros), Bror Blixen’s letters … The books from which Javier extracted, along with his travels , the writing material The dream of Africa (Anaya & Mario Muchnik, 1991), that work that changed everything, our way of seeing travel literature and Africa itself, followed by the other two volumes of his “African trilogy”, Vagabundo en Africa (EL PAÍS-Aguilar, 1998) -my issue is dedicated “to Jacinto, with whom I share that beautiful disease they call ‘the evil of Africa'” – and The lost roads of Africa (Areté, Plaza & Janés, 2002).

Reverte’s notes on the covers of his copy of ‘The Artic Grail’.

The most fascinating, moving thing was to open the books of the admired and beloved Javier bought at the fair and see the underlines, the annotations, discover what caught his attention and collate how those passages are reflected in the pages of his own works. He made a mark with a blue pen, for example, to mark several excerpts from Selous’s comments on lions and his account of the man-eater of the Majili River, “the most cunning and destructive man-eating lion” (underlined sentence and, with a arrow, margin translation of cunning : crafty). Where the white hunter Selous explains how the evil lion climbed a ladder to catch one of his victims he put three exclamation marks, as in the paragraphs that the hunter dedicates to the eyes of lions and the difference between those of wild specimens – “flaming yellow” and that “retain their brilliant ferocity until hours after death” – and the from zoos, dull brown. Reverte (and who wouldn’t, Javier!) Also highlighted the story of a crocodile’s fight with a rhinoceros, and that the “Kaffirs” said Selous, they heard a lion roar and “their hearts died”, which he recalls the tremendous experience of our writer in the fragile tent also listening to roars in the wakeful night. “The brave heart of Africa was beating strongly there in the Serengeti”, do you remember Javier?

In The scramble for Africa I ran my finger over the underlines about the Maji-Maji revolt in German East Africa (“Hongo or the european, wich is the stronger? ”,“ Hongo! ”), those of the chapter on Gordon Pachá’s head, those of the burden of the 21 º of spearmen in Omdurman – ”a dirty shoddy (” sloppy ”, translated alongside Reverte ) business wich only a fool would undertake ”-. He highlighted extensive passages from the adventures of Sir John Kirk, the British diplomat in Zanzibar, essential in the abolition of the slave trade, and whose adventure he told us in The Dream of Africa . In Elspeth Huxley’s book he highlighted several things about Dedan Kimathi, the leader of the Mau Mau, of which he included in The dream … even a photo, prisoner before he was hanged.

Masai warrior in an old unidentified photo.

It is necessary to think about what will become of our own books when we are gone, who will inherit them, what emotion they will produce, what clues of us (words, old papers, flowers or pens) you will discover on its pages. I hope that when the time comes (I hope that later than soon) my books will make someone as happy as Javier’s make me.

There is a coda to this legacy book story. A couple of weeks ago, immersed in Reverte and the Serengeti, I found a copy of The Lost Roads of Africa in the BookCrossing of Viladrau. The probability that that title was precisely at that point of exchange, in which there are never more than a dozen books, was minuscule. Even more so than the person who left him (her name appears on the first page) was Bea Arnau, a good friend with whom we shared a pool and, from what I see, readings. The volume is now with the others from Javier and from his library. Books among books, friends among friends.