Q1: China triggers quad summit again, said – some countries rally citing Chinese threat – China should not be a “ special faction, ” China said in Q1

Beijing

China again expressed its anger at the Quadrangle summit, saying no special factions should be formed under the cover of this meeting. China has alleged that some countries are trying to establish their presence among countries in the region by citing the Chinese threat. He also insisted that there was no end to it.

The Quad Summit was organized on Friday

The Quad countries – the United States, India, Australia and Japan – held their first virtual summit on Friday, in which U.S. President Joe Biden told coalition nation leaders that a free and open Indo-Pacific region was necessary. He said his country was determined to work in this area with its allies to achieve stability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

China asked to quit cold war mentality

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the countries concerned should abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, not create special groups and act in a manner conducive to solidarity, regional unity, peace and stability. Zhao said that what he has done goes against the trend of this era which is not in line with peace, development and cooperation and the common aspirations of the people of this region.

China said – they won’t get any support

He was responding to a question about the first leaders’ summit of the quadruple countries and alleged remarks by US National Secretary Jake Sullivan that the leaders of the four countries discussed the challenge posed by China and the four countries believe they can help fight autocracy. He said he wouldn’t get any support and that these things would never end.