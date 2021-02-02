Qamar javed bajwa on Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Jammu Kashmir issue with India: Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on J&K dispute with the India

Islamabad

Pakistan, which sheltered terrorists who bloodied Indian soil and violated the cross-border ceasefire, brought peace. Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has held talks with India on the Jammu and Kashmir issue to find a “peaceful solution”.

‘Peaceful solutions have arrived’

At the graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Bajwa spoke of extending a “hand of peace in all directions.” He also said that Pakistan and India should also resolve the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute in a respectful and peaceful manner according to the expectations of the local people and draw a logical conclusion from this human tragedy.

“ Nobody thinks weak ”

However, he also said that the desire for peace should not be seen as a weakness. The Pakistani army has the capacity to eliminate any threat and is ready. The Pakistani military president calls for peace at a time when an attempt has been made to change the status quo by holding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. At the same time, it has been believed in many international reports that such terrorists are being hosted on Pakistani soil who are shedding blood in India.

The FATF sword hangs down

The FATF (Financial Action Task Force) is due to meet this month to decide the fate of Pakistan. Pakistan has been placed on the FATF gray list and if maintained it could lead to huge financial losses. For this, since October, he claims to act against terrorists and terrorist organizations. At the same time, India is trying to give the world its true face.